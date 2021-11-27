Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $115.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DY. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of DY stock opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,440,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

