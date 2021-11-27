Dycom Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dycom Industries by 22.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $871,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $25,440,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 22.8% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.