Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $871,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,440,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 22.8% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

