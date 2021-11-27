DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.51. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.