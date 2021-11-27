Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

