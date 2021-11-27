Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.89.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

