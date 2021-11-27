Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,401 shares of company stock worth $8,615,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

