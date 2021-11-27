Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Trimmed by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $604,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after acquiring an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,924,000 after acquiring an additional 175,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of DLB opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,401 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,095 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.