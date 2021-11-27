DNB Asset Management AS Sells 61,280 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,280 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Solar were worth $51,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in First Solar by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First Solar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

FSLR stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

