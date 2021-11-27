DNB Asset Management AS Sells 18,510 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $112,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,856.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,861.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,710.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.