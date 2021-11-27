DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $41,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $339.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,918 shares of company stock worth $2,671,066 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

