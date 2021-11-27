DNB Asset Management AS Has $67.95 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 927,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,391 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $67,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

