Dividend 15 Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

DFN opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.14. Dividend 15 Split has a 1 year low of C$6.41 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The stock has a market cap of C$705.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

