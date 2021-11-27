district0x Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.97 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, district0x has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a total market capitalization of $104.97 million and $22.84 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00236056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

district0x Profile

DNT is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for district0x is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars.

