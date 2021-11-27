Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Up 628.7% in November

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 628.7% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 211.3 days.

HZNOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Dexterra Group stock remained flat at $$6.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

