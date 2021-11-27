Desjardins Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

KNT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

KNT stock opened at C$7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.81. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

