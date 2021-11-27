Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($46.25).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of LON:DLN traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,437 ($44.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,592. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,484.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,523.59.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

