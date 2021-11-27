Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €155.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €155.00 ($176.14) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($169.66) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €158.39 ($179.99).

DHER stock opened at €113.70 ($129.20) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.35. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €94.50 ($107.39) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €114.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.52.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

