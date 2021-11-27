Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $4.35 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

