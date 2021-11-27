Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $10.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $13.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of DK traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 252,499 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

