DeFiner Market Cap Reaches $7.96 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $7.96 million and $163,716.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00233541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.