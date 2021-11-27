Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.11.

DE opened at $359.30 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

