DCC’s (DCC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DCC from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,153 ($93.45).

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,622 ($73.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,087.91. The stock has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,178 ($67.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Alan Ralph purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,148 ($80.32) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($120,486.02).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

