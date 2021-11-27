Dawn Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.57 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $221.87 million and $23.57 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00005737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00235561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,582,903 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

