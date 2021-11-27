DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Natera by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,258 shares of company stock worth $28,180,211 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $94.66 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.19 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

