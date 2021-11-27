DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Catalent by 79.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $399,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 113.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,770 shares of company stock valued at $22,088,178 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

NYSE CTLT opened at $132.31 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

