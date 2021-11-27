DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $110.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average is $121.19. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

