DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Skillz in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Skillz by 150.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 19,901 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 618,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

