Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

DANOY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 358,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,142. Danone has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

