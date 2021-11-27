Daniel Sturman Sells 40,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.60, for a total value of $4,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $122.65 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,927 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

