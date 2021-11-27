Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 6,571 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $208,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

