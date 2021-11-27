CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 44.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $260.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.12.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

