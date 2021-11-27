CyberMiles Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $791,275.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $791,275.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.03 or 0.00364575 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,794.83 or 0.98540647 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00036410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00051044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001136 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

