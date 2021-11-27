CWV Chain (CWV) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $6,994.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00064742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00076825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.99 or 0.07486947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,649.79 or 0.99868553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

