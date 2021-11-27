CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. 4,240,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,791. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

