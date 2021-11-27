Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,964 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 138,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 555,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 298,753 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

