Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87.

