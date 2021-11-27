Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 77,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

