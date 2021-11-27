Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

