Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $175.52 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.