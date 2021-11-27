Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,067 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 35.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

