Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,102 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

