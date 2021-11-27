Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $219.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.41 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

