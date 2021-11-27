Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,535 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of TECK opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

