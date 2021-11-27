Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $309,000 in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lazydays by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.82. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

In other Lazydays news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 29,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $634,588.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $216,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,006.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,709 shares of company stock worth $6,086,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

