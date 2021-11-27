Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $285,000 in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in two (NYSE:TWOA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWOA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth approximately $10,555,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TWO by 459.7% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 919,403 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TWO by 140.3% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 601,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 351,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TWO by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 335,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TWOA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. two has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

