Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $283,000 in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

