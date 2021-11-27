Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $279,000 in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Regional Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Regional Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

RM opened at $60.22 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.