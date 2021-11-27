Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VOXX International by 23.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 75,517 shares of company stock worth $884,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

VOXX opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

