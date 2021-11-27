Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 11,032.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,737,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,397,896.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,154. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

